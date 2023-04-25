SHAME ON PRISON AUTHORITIES FOR REFUTING PAMELA ABDUCTORS’ ESCAPE

NEWS coming from court last week was that Pamela Chisumpa’s abductors pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful escape from prison confinement.

Appearing before Lusaka Magistrate Keegan Litiya, the abductors were asked why they escaped from prison, they said it was due to circumstances. Further, the Magistrate asked if they had the right to escape from prison, and the accused admitted that they did not – thereby rendering their act criminal. A few days earlier, the open public court heard from the lawyer representing the accused persons that one of them had suffered backbone injury during “ an activity” at Mwembeshi Maximum Prison and needed medical attention. To say this development exonerates our newspaper is an understatement. It is not…

(Credit: News Diggers)