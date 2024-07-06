Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion Over Sexual Joke

Shannon Sharpe has apologized to Megan Thee Stallion for a previous sexual “joke” he made about her on his podcast.

“Before we go any further, I want to apologize to you personally,” he told the Grammy-winning rapper on his Club Shay Shay podcast.

“I always wanted to sit down and have a conversation with you; I didn’t know if that was going to be possible but I was always hoping that I got an opportunity to bump into you.”

The former NFL star, 56, said he “told a joke” last year that he “said in jest” about what he would do to Megan, 29, in a sexual nature.

“I believe the joke would have been just as funny had I left you out of it,” he added. “So for any unwanted attention, harm, shame, embarrassment that I caused you or your family, I want to say, as a man as I sit here before you, I apologize.”

In response, the Hot Girl Summer rapper said she appreciated Sharpe’s apology.

The pair then raised a glass of Sharpe’s cognac, Shay by Le Portier, as he gave her flowers for her highly successful career.

In November last year, the former Denver Broncos player told his Nightcap podcast co-host, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, that he would have Megan “stretched out like a quarter to three” and “do it to her three ways: deep, hard, and continuously.”

After saying he was going to edit that segment out of the show, Sharpe said he would “open her up like saloon doors.”

In another podcast episode, the three-time Super Bowl champ made comments about the Hiss hitmaker’s famous backside, saying she was “stacked up like dirty laundry in a dorm room” and “fatter than a swamp-raised possum.”