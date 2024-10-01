Shaquille O’Neal reveals he spends $1000 on Amazon daily

Shaquille O’Neal has revealed that he spends an astonishing $1,000 daily on Amazon, with his most recent purchase being green laser pointers.

The NBA Hall of Famer, who earned over $286 million during his career (excluding endorsements) as per Spotrac, is now using his considerable fortune to indulge in many different personal preferences.

O’Neal, who retired from basketball back in 2011, touched on the details of his hefty Amazon spending habit with Page Six.

“I spend $1,000 per day on Amazon,” he said, stating that his last purchase was a set of green laser pointers from the online store.

According to a Daily Mail report, this isn’t the first time the former NBA star has admitted to extravagant spending. Back in May, O’Neal revealed that he regularly spends $1,000 on pedicures to care for what he has described as his “ugly, stinky” feet.

“I give about $1,000 because I know my feet stink, I know they’re ugly, and I like to paint them,” O’Neal said on The Big Podcast with Shaq, via PEOPLE. The former NBA star, who is 7-foot-1, famously wears a size 22 shoe, and appears to have huge feet.

Nonetheless, beyond his spending habits, one of the biggest talking points around O’Neal recently was his clash with fellow Inside the NBA co-host Charles Barkley over comments regarding Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark.

Barkley had initially stated on The Bill Simmons Podcast that there was “petty jealousy” surrounding Clark’s success, however, O’Neal disagreed on that opinion, insisting that Caitlin Clark, who although is a good player, still as a long way to go in the WNBA.

“Loudmouths like Chuck are talking about hating… it’s not hating,” O’Neal told USA Today. “It’s like, (Clark is) good but let’s slow it down a notch. As good as Caitlin Clark is, we’ve had a lot of young ladies who have been doing good (before) and not getting props. People like props and they want to feel good when you’re talking about (their league)… it’s not hating. Everybody has to wait their turn.”

At 52, Shaquille O’Neal continues to remain in the spotlight, not only for his spending habits but also for his candid opinions on the sports world, and his purchasing decisions on Amazon look sure to continue by the day.