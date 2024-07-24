SHARKS OFF BRAZIL COAST TEST POSITIVE FOR COCAINE



Sharks off the coast of Brazil have tested positive for cocaine, scientists say.



Marine biologists tested 13 Brazilian sharpnose sharks taken from the shores near Rio de Janeiro and found they tested for high levels of cocaine in their muscles and livers.



The concentrations were as much as 100 times higher than previously reported for other aquatic creatures.



The research, carried out by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, is the first to find the presence of cocaine in sharks.



Experts believe the cocaine is making its way into the waters via illegal labs where the drug is manufactured or through excrement of drug users.



Packs of cocaine lost or dumped by traffickers at sea could also be a source, though this is less likely, researchers say.



