Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale claims he has slept with over 900 women because they see him as a very handsome guy.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV recently, the artist said that ever since he became a star, ladies have been flooding to his DM.

He added that ladies compare him to the late Michael Jackson and R Kelly hence they hardly resist his manhood.

His claim has drawn a mixed reaction from his followers.

“If a girl celebrity says this as an achievement for her in her entertainment career, the whole world will pounce on her but now that it’s coming from a dude, Omo, na legendary deed be that,” reads one of the comments

Another comment reads, “Congratulation Shatta. However, this is not something to on a public platform.”