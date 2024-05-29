SHE AGREED TO HAVE S3333X AT K20, MAN TESTIFIES IN INDECENT ASSAULT CASE WITH A MINOR

The Mazabuka Magistrate Court has heard how a 41-year-old man defended himself against accusations of indecent assault on a 15-year-old street vendor.

Weston Habasimbi told the court that he proposed to the minor who declined the proposal, but when he asked if he could have short-time sex with her, she agreed at a fee of K20.

He said she led the way for them to have intercourse, but before they could do it, he looked around to make sure no one was around.

He added that just when he thought no one was around, a man appeared behind him with a torch and asked him what he was doing with a girl, accusing him of having sex with her.

Weston noted in his defence that he told the man that he and the said minor had not yet had sex when the man apprehended him.

The man with a torch asked the girl what Weston was doing to her, to which she responded that he was trying to have sex with her but his manhood could not penetrate as it was big.

The man then proceeded to ask Weston to undress to check his manhood and confirm that he had big manhood, then took him to Mazabuka Central Police Station.

When the court asked Weston why witnesses implicated him in the matter, he said they made up the accusations because he and the minor agreed to have intercourse.

Particulars of the offence are that the accused, on the 25th of April, 2022, in Mazabuka District, unlawfully and indecently assaulted the named 13-year-old female street vendor.

When the matter came up for defence, Senior Resident Magistrate, Edward Chisanga, adjourned the matter to 31st May, 2024, for judgment.

Byta FM