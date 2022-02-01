She Is Going To Be A Good Mom -Rihanna’s Father

Following the pregnancy revelation of Barbadian singer and fashion designer, Rihanna, her father, Ronald Fenty has declared that the singer is going to be a good mother.

Ronald said he was so excited about the pregnancy news that he jumped for joy.

Rihanna on Monday had unveiled her growing baby bump during a stroll in New York City with her rapper lover, A$AP Rocky.

In a chat with Page Six from his home in Barbados, the elder Fenty said that Rihanna had called him with the news that he will be a grandpa on Sunday night.

“I just got the news from her last night, and she sent me some photos,” he said. “I’m just over the moon. She’s beautiful inside and out.”

“I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited.”

He continued, “Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom.”