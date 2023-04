SHEBBY CHILEKWA WAS A DISPENSIBLE TOOL IN THE HANDS OF THE MOST EVIL REGIME, SAYS LAURA

“Shebby Chilekwa has been convicted for the murder of a man he most probably had no personal grievance against. He was but a dispensible tool in the hands of arguably the most evil regime to ever run Zambia. A kind, I pray, we’ll never allow to walk the corridors of power again,” states Laura Miti following the conviction and sentencing to 25 years imprisonment of Shebby Chilekwa.