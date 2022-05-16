“THE DEAD KNOW NOTHING, DUST AWAITS US ALL- WASTE NO MONEY, GIVE IT TO THE POOR AND THE LIVING”

By Rodney Katongo

Our poor countries spend millions of dollars on our dead leaders (especially those that die in office).

The death and burial of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates speaks volumes on how we must conduct ourselves and the dead.

A hero sleeping in peace after serving his people diligently- from poverty to riches (UAE one of the richest countries in world) ! Turned a desert into paradise. A man who had so much riches gained here on earth yet simply buried in sand.

Buried just after 9 hours of his death’s announcement.

No closing of roads.

No extravagant/big fancy things- like taking his remains across the country with state ceremonies costing millions of tax payers.

Wrapped in a single white cloth and nothing else!!! No heavy and expensive coffin!

At his death, personal wealth was estimated to be US$18billion. His family’s wealth estimated to be US$150billion and they control more than US$10 trillion in oil reserves.

What legacy will we leave when we die?

Will much be spent on our remains than what we have created?

Will our coffins be expensive- that could feed hundred or millions of people?

Take a leaf from this man and his people.

Well, dust awaits us all!