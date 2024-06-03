Shephard Bushiri’s RSA Prophet Chanel faces closure over R100m unpaid bills

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has slapped Prophet Shephard Bushiri with R100 million over unpaid bill for his prophetic Television channel.

According to Sunday World paper, Prophet Bushiri’s TV has been unable to pay subscription fees for years hence the charge.

Eventually, Sars has set its sights on Prophet Bushiri’s television channel, Prophetic Channel.

News that Bushiri’s channel is a tax dodger came to the fore when the revenue service applied for a judgment against Bushiri’s channel in the high court in Johannesburg last week.

Bushiri is currently residing in Malawi while facing extradition charges for R2million fraud case he needs to face in South Africa.

The man of God is yet to respond on the matter as we went to press.