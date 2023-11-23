She’s stupid and useless” Sister to Mohbad’s father’s rains abuses on Mohbad’s mother

The latest bombshell from Mohbad death saga comes fro Mohbad’s aunt, his father’s sister, who has thrown a serious accusation towards Mohbad’s mother, Mrs. Olumiyi.

The latest bombshell from Mohbad death saga comes fro Mohbad’s aunt, his father’s sister, who has thrown a serious accusation towards Mohbad’s mother, Mrs. Olumiyi.

In a revelation that has shocked many, the aunt labeled Mrs. Olumiyi as “stupid and useless,. She accused Mrs. Olumiyi of abandoning her children, including Mohbad, when they were young. This abandonment, she claims, was due to Mrs. Olumiyi’s relationship with another man and being pregnant leading her to leave her marriage and children behind.

This accusation comes in the wake of Mrs. Olumiyi’s own claims against her estranged husband, Mohbad’s father. She had previously accused him of withholding Mohbad’s body from the police following an autopsy. This move, she suggested, was part of a larger scheme by Mohbad’s father, although the motives behind such an action remain unclear. The police, meanwhile, have confirmed that Mohbad’s body was indeed released for the father to claim. Yet, in a twist, the father has refused to take custody of the body, demanding a DNA test on their youngest child, Liam.

The demand for a DNA test isn’t new. It has been a central point of discussion among netizens and Mubat’s father for some time. The DNA test is seen as a way to confirm or deny suspicions of infidelity on Mohbad’s wife, Omawunmi’s part. These suspicions have been fanned by the father’s consistent insistence on the test, hinting at deep-seated doubts about the paternity of his son, Liam.

Also Omawumi is one of the suspects in Mohbad’s death. This suspicion stems from her being one of the last people to see Mubat alive. Her silence to the DNA test for Liam has only fueled more speculation and gossip about her role in the entire affair.