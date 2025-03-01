SHIKAPWASHA’S WIFE CLAIMS SHE ONLY SAW HIM FALL – COURT HEARS





By Best Jere



A state witness has told the Lusaka High Court that Jane Lusengo, widow of former Zambia Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Ronny Shikapwasha (retired), claimed she did not know what happened to her husband only that she saw him collapse.





Prisca Banda Daka, 73, a retired secretary at Jesus is Life Church, testified that Lusengo made this statement when asked about the incident.





According to the witness, Lt. Gen. Shikapwasha told Ms. Lusengo that unless she confessed, they would not have dinner.





Moments later, she allegedly saw him collapse.



In this matter, Ms. Lusengo is charged with murder.