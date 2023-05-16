Shimunza calls for urgent forensic inquiry into theft of public assets

By Margaret Malenga

THE Movement for National Transformation (MNT) has called on government to urgently institute forensic investigations of all looted state resources by the PF regime.

MNT president Daniel Shimunza says this urgent call comes in the wake of revelations in the media and court reports of hidden assets, money , and properties in the ‘proxies’ of former president Edgar Lungu and his wife Esther among others.

“If graft will end in Zambia, the government must urgently constitute a Task-Force, to recover all stolen money, properties and off-shore assets by soliciting serious investigative forensic expertise. Criminal elements are sophisticated at hiding proceeds of crime and therefore, treating graft softly will not work,’’ he said in a statement. ‘’This is a fight by all citizens to end corruption in public interest; past, present, and future respectively.”

He said in order to undertake the much needed task of recovering assets in public interest; government must urgently constitute a well-balanced investigative task force.

“The criminal mind hides and investigative wings must do their work before the due process of prosecution in our Criminal Justice System. This calls for forensic expertise and investigative undertakings and commitment of resources by the state and government respectively,” said Shimunza

“We all know them, how they became rich overnight! Therefore, it is in their interest to be involved in the process of recovery of all looted state resources, properties, and assets under the PF corrupt regime. Crime is a public wrong against citizens. To win the fight on graft, the power of the people must be solicited in investigating and prosecuting the same. Time is now to recover all stolen money, assets, and properties through secret proxies urgently, which may be law firms, individuals’ off-shore accounts, companies and others.”- The Mast