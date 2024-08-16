SHIVAMBU DITCHES MALEMA, JOINS ZUMA’S PARTY



The Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has announced that he has sent a letter to EFF leader Julius Malema, stating that he will not be renewing his party membership.



According to South African Newspaper, Shivambu requested to be released from all his party and parliament duties.



Shivambu also announced that he would be joining the MK Party.



MK Party an opposition party in South Africa formed by former President Jacob Zuma. The party former a few months before elections performed well that it came out third and made it impossible for the ANC for the first time to form government.



The ANC was forced to form a coalition government with DA.



Malema was the Youth Leader of ANC before he was expelled and formed EFF.



South African, Zambian Eye, 15th August 2024.