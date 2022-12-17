Shiwang’andu Man Arrested For Defiling His Nine-year-old Daughter Each Time His Wife Left Home After A Quarrel

A FATHER of Shiwang’andu of Muchinga Province has been arrested for allegedly defiling his nine-year-old daughter each time his wife left home after a quarrel.



Kennedy Chilufya aged 30, will soon appear in court for defilement of a child under the age of 16.

Muchinga Commanding officer Kennedy Mubanga said the report of defilement was reported on Monday this week.



“Brief facts of the matter are that, on Sunday, December 11th,2022, in the afternoon Chilufya, the suspect left home and went to drink beer within the same village and returned home around 23:00 hours and found his wife whom he picked a quarrel with and in the process they fought resulting to his wife to leave the house while their four children including the victim were sleeping at the sitting room. Later the same night, the wife came back home and entered the house quietly and found her husband attempting to have canal knowledge of their second born daughter,” he said.



Mr Mubanga said the mother to the victim found the her husband on top of the child.

“Further, the victim was interviewed by her mother and she narrated that her father has been having canal knowledge of her whenever she was not present at home and that on that material date she recalled her father having canal knowledge of her while her mother was not at home. She also narrated that on Sunday at unknown time, after her parents fought and her mother left home, her father took her to the bedroom and took off her pants and lucky enough he could not finish the act,” he said.

(Mwebantu)