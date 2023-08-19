SHOCK AS MKUSHI MAN SLEEPS IN HOSPITAL MORTUARY

RESIDENTS across the Lala-speaking district of Mkushi are struggling to come to terms with how a living man turned the mortuary at Luano District mini Hospital as his sleeping place.

Every evening, the man whose identity has not been revealed is said have been retiring to the hospital’s mortuary and would either sleep in the bathroom or toilet much to the shock of authorities.

Hospital staff said the man alternated his sleeping place between the mortuary toilet and bathroom.

He has now been arrested.

Dr Bwalya Chipoya, the Luano District Mini Hospital in charge confirmed that man had been arrested while assuring that resudents of Mansasa that the dead in the mortuary were safe and unbothered by the intruder.

Kalemba