Shock in Esther Lungu hearing as witchdoctor gulps bitter concoction

A FEMALE witchdoctor got tongues wagging at the Lusaka Magistrates Court yesterday as she gulped what what appeared like a liquid juju concoction before a packed courtroom.

The witchdoctor, Elizabeth Phiri is a witness in the case in which former first lady Esther Lungu is charged with theft.

However, Esther’s criminal proceedings were brought to a standstill as the Sangoma needed enough bed rest in order to recover.

She is said to be hypertensive.

As the hearing got underway yesterday, the juju woman extracted from her handbag, a concoction prepackaged in a Vatra bottle and slammed it on the counter top of the witness box.

This was immediately after deputy chief State advocate Chipola Bako began to address magistrate Mbuywana Simvula.

As Bako made an application to have the case adjourned on reasons that Phiri was unwell, the voodooist riched for her bottle and galloped the concoction as if her life depended on it.

As she swallowed the concoction which appeared to be as bitter as traditional abortion herbs, former deputy PF Secretary General Mumbi Phiri could not help but wonder loudly if such actions were permissible in court.

“We would like to seek an adjournment of the case on accounts of the illness of the witness. She is on medication and we are unable to proceed. On account of her illness we pray that the matter be adjourned to a later date,” said Bako.

Magistrate Simvula adjourned the case to July 9.

In this matter Esther, is jointly charged with James Phiri a police officer of house no.753 Obama, Lee Chisulo 31, a police officer of new Chilenje, Kapambwe Lungu a police and her niece Catherine Banda on three counts of theft of motor vehicle and one count of theft.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba May 29, 2024.