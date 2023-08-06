Fabrizio Romano





Shock statements on Mané vs Sané 🤯

Sadio Mané PR manager Bacary Cissé has replied to all the questions about incident with Sané in long interview to RMC Sport’s AfterRMC 🔴⤵️

“Everyone with a knowledge of European football knows that Leroy Sané is a very condescending guy, while Sadio is very calm and has shown that everywhere he played. Sané has exceeded the limits”.

“Many wrong things were said about what happened. Many ‘dirty’ things came out from the German press. They sided with Sané against Sadio. They said Sadio was fined €500k, which is a lie”.

“Leroy Sané apologized to Sadio after the incident. Why? Because he knew it was him who fuc*ed up. He (Sané) called some players and told them: ‘I sent a text to Sadio, tell him to respond’ – Sadio responded and accepted his apology, but told him that shouldn’t happen again”.

“Sadio racially insulted by Sané? Yes, indeed. I can’t enter into certain details. That’s why I said there was ingratitude from Bayern’s part. It’s crazy!”.

“If Sadio Mané’s skin colour bothered Leroy Sané, it also bothered the people in charge at Bayern, because they didn’t understand why they would have to pay this kind of money to this guy”