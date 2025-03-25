‘Shocked’ senator demands probe as Trump war plans leak

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) is aghast at the Trump administration’s latest national security scandal — and demanded answers Monday on CNN.

An explosive report on Monday revealed that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared highly classified war strategies in an unsecured Signal group chat that includedJeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, along with several other high-ranking members of the Trump administration and the national security apparatus, none of whom apparently saw any issue with the breach of that information.

Speaking to CNN’s Phil Mattingly that afternoon, Coons, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, had a lot to say.

Senator, you have posted and put out a statement about this, the revelation itself,” said Mattingly. “What does it tell you about this administration?”

“Phil, if true, these allegations are just shocking,” said Coons. “The idea that the Secretary of Defense shared detailed, highly classified war plans for exactly what munitions were going to be dropped on what targets, at what times, could have put American servicemembers at risk, violate some of the most basic standards for sharing highly classified military operational data, and calls for an immediate oversight hearing and investigation.”

“I believe there’s going to be a hearing on the Intelligence Committee publicly tomorrow, where I expect this will be looked into in detail,” Coons continued. “And I’m working with colleagues right now on a follow-up letter that will demand oversight, hearings, and accountability for these actions.”