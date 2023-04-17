SHOCKER: Hamasaka Turns Against His Boss, Says HH Is To Blame For The Mealie Meal Crisis- Nickson Chilangwa

SHOCKER: HAMASAKA TURNS AGAINST HIS BOSS, SAYS HH IS TO BLAME FOR THE MEALIE MEAL CRISIS

State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says Zambians must blame President Hakainde Hichilema for the mealie meal crisis in the country.

Mr Hamasaka says that contrary to what former President Edgar Lungu asserted last week, President Hichilema and Hichilema alone is to blame for the mealie crisis. Mr Hamasaka says there is no one at the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), the Ministry of Agriculture or any government agency or department who has misled the President on the issue of mealie meal or any other national issue, therefore, Zambians must blame Mr Hichilema alone for all the economic suffering they are going through.

It is good that Mr Hamasaka is today telling Zambians the truth that Mr Hichilema is responsible for the current meal meal shortages, lack of medicines in health facilities and the fertilizer saga, for single sourcing the Egyptian firm at the expense of Zambian firms, the failed IMF program and the scandalous Ndola/Lusaka road project among many other corruption scandals and economic challenges that Zambians are grappling with.

As a Party we agree with Mr Hamasaka that President Hichilema is the reason Zambia is in dire economic and governance distress. It is Mr. Hichilema who is in the driving seat and the buck stops at him. After all it is Mr Hichilema who authorised the reckless exportation of maize that has led to this crisis.

We are, however, worried because from Mr Hamasaka’s response to a gesture of goodwill that President Lungu showed by coming to the defence of his young brother, it is clear that we are dealing with people that don’t take advice; people who are intolerant; people who reward good with evil.

President Lungu did not say that President Hichilema is being misled. He merely made a very valid observation, based on experience, that sometimes a President may be misled by those around him.

Issued by

Hon Nickson Chilangwa

Deputy Secretary General

Patriotic Front