SHOOTING OF CHINESE SENDS SHIVERS AMONGST COLLEAGUES



By Francis Chipalo



The shooting of two Chinese nationals in the Copperbelt province is reportedly to have sent shivers amongst the Chinese business community in the country.



On Thursday this week around 19:00 hours, two Chinese nationals named Zhai Hui aged 62 and Chen Zaijun also of the same age and both company employees at Yongly Investment LTD ZCCZ in Chambeshi, Kitwe were shot at by unknown criminals.





Unfortunately, Hui succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot after sustaining a bullet wound on the left side of the chest whilst his colleague Zaijuin sustained a wound on the right side of the stomach and was rushed to SinoZham friendly hospital within the district where he was receiving treatment.



A suspected AK 47 assault rifle is said to have been used in the act following police’ visit on the scene who confirmed to have picked four empty cartilages.





The body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue at SinoZham friendly hospital awaiting postmortem, whilst the surviving shooting victim was receiving treatment at the same health facility.



His condition has since been described as stable by sources within the hospital.





Reliable sources within the Chinese business community have said the incident which was reported to the police by Paul Phiri who is the manager at the same company is said to have sent fears among Chinese nationals in the region as no further details nor arrests were made by press time.





As the Chinese community seeks answers and mourn the untimely death of their colleague, the Zambia Police service is yet to comment on the matter.







March 21, 2025

