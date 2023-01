SHOOTING ROW OVER K100: EX-SOLDIER WAS HIRED TO HELP RETRIEVE CHICKEN DEBT

The retired soldier of Kabwe who is alleged to have shot and wounded a man of Kapiri Mposhi is said to have just been hired to help retrieve the K100 owed to a woman who supplied a chicken on credit.

Hamakwebo Bwana, of house number 175 New Ngungu township in Kabwe, has been accused of shooting and wounding Mathews Lupekesa, 36, at Blue House Pub in Mukonchi on New Year’s Day around 01:00 hours.

