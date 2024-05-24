SHOP CLOSED FOR ALTERING DATES ON EXPIRED PRODUCTS

A scam has been unearthed in which Yayah investments limited, trading as grocery Cart in Lusaka has been altering dates on expired products and reselling them to unsuspecting members of the public with a new shelf life.

The company has since been shut down following a joint operation conducted by the Lusaka city council, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission -CCPC, the Zambia Metrology Agency and the Zambia Police Service.

Prime Television

IMAGE: Grocery Cart Facebook page