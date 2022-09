Shoprite cuts prices on 800 items due to kwacha appreciation

SHOPRITE country general manager Charles Bota says the chain store has reduced prices of over 800 commodities as a pass-through effect of the Kwacha gains.

In an interview, Bota said Shoprite had reduced prices on some local and imported commodities in all of its 41 stores across the country, adding that most of their suppliers had agreed to reduce prices.

Credit: News Diggers