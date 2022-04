Judy Austin Muoghalu, the second wife of actor Yul Edochie, is asking if she should tell her own story.

The actress welcomed a son with her married colleague last year and Yul made this known to the public this week, stating that Judy is now his second wife

Now, it appears Judy is considering speaking out after receiving so much backlash.

She took to Instagram to write: “Life is deep. Should I tell my story?”