SHOULD JUDGES DITCH WIGS?



as Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party sparks debate



In a bold statement stirring public debate, Apostle Gabriel Muyembe, Secretary General of the Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA), has called for the abolition of traditional wigs worn by judges in Zambia’s judiciary. Muyembe argues that the wigs are outdated remnants of colonial rule, symbolizing an era that no longer aligns with the nation’s identity and values.





He emphasized that it’s time for Zambia to embrace judicial attire that reflects its cultural heritage and modern identity. According to Muyembe, maintaining colonial-era traditions hinders progress and fails to resonate with the Zambian people.





This call has sparked diverse reactions across the nation. While some applaud ZAWAPA’s stance, seeing it as a step towards decolonizing the judiciary, others argue that the wigs symbolize impartiality, tradition, and the dignity of the court.





What do you think? Should the judiciary let go of the wigs and adopt attire that reflects Zambia’s identity, or should this tradition remain untouched?



