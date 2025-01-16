SHOULD JUDGES DITCH WIGS?
as Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party sparks debate
In a bold statement stirring public debate, Apostle Gabriel Muyembe, Secretary General of the Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA), has called for the abolition of traditional wigs worn by judges in Zambia’s judiciary. Muyembe argues that the wigs are outdated remnants of colonial rule, symbolizing an era that no longer aligns with the nation’s identity and values.
He emphasized that it’s time for Zambia to embrace judicial attire that reflects its cultural heritage and modern identity. According to Muyembe, maintaining colonial-era traditions hinders progress and fails to resonate with the Zambian people.
This call has sparked diverse reactions across the nation. While some applaud ZAWAPA’s stance, seeing it as a step towards decolonizing the judiciary, others argue that the wigs symbolize impartiality, tradition, and the dignity of the court.
What do you think? Should the judiciary let go of the wigs and adopt attire that reflects Zambia’s identity, or should this tradition remain untouched?
#JudiciaryReform #ZambiaWakeUp #TraditionVsChange #WigsInCourt
Agreed.
Even the British ditched these years ago.
And the number one president in Africa, Captain Ibrahim Traore has ditched them. This young man has repaid his country’s national debt, and taken back control of their mines. You will not see him begging the Pope for debt cancellation or debt deferral. He is making Africa very proud. Cost of living has also greatly improved under his leadership. His country’s currency is going from strength to strength. He is not even arresting opposition, but engaging them to make his country better. No tribalism or corruption either. This is a true leader. We need more of him to transform our continent.
God bless you Captain!
Vote wisely in 2026.