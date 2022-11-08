SHOULD SVEN BE GIVEN ANOTHER CHANCE TO COACH ZAMBIA ?

I can remember in November 2019 Sven Vandenbroeck

said he would want a second shot at the Chipolopolo job as he believes his understanding of the Zambian game has improved and he would be able to get the best out of the team.

The Belgian who left the Chipolopolo in March 2019 after failing to meet his target of qualifying the team to the last Africa Cup of Nations, said he had set in motion a good program which would have been yielding results by now had he stayed on.

🗣️ “Zambia should stop thinking that they are the best team in Africa. They need to rebuild like I mentioned in my progress plan. Rebuilding with striving but no obligation of results in the beginning. Then after a few months when the basics are fully installed, results must be the target. “

Sven Vandenbroeck is among the applicants hunting for Chipolopolo job.