SIDE CHICK ABANDONS BABY AT MANS HOUSE IN CHAWAMA

A married man from Lusaka’s Chawama compound has received shock of his life after his named side chick abandoned a month old baby with his father.

When asked by this Reporter, the man who could not hold back his tears says the side chick decided to leave the baby with him on ground that he has not been supporting the baby that much, but he explains that it is not true saying the lady in question is a party freak.

The mother to the baby in question also stays in chawama compound.

The matter has not been reported to the nearest police as the father to the baby has refused saying it’s ok.

More details later for those who may wish to get in touch with the baby’s father.