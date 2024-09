SIERRA LEONE ARRIVE FOR TUESDAY’S AFCON CLASH



The Leone Stars have arrived in Ndola ahead of Tuesday’s Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Zambia.



Sierra Leone jetted in at 11:55 hours aboard Ethiopian Airlines and have set up base at the Protea Hotel.



The Chipolopolo host the Leone Stars on Tuesday at 21:00 hours at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.



FAZ