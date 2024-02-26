SIGNING OF DEBT RESTRUCTURING DEAL BY CHINA AND INDIA GOOD FOR ZAMBIA’S ECONOMIC RECOVERY EFFORTS

Economist Emmanuel Zulu has hailed the recent signing of a debt restructuring deal by China and India as a positive step forward towards Zambia’s economic recovery.

President Hakainde Hichilema on Saturday last week, announced that the remaining two official creditors, china and India, have finally signed Zambia’s debt restructuring deal.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Zulu has expressed optimism about the implications of the deal, emphasizing its importance in stabilizing the nation’s financial situation as the agreement comes amidst Zambia’s efforts to address its debt burden and revitalize its economic prospects.

Mr. Zulu says the debt restructuring deal could alleviate financial pressures on Zambia, pave the way for strategic investments, and promote sustainable development initiatives.

He says moving forward, it is expected that government will put in place measures to harness the potential benefits of the debt restructuring agreement and intensify its negotiations with the private creditors as well to ensure that the entire deal is concluded within the first quarter of the year.

PHOENIX NEWS