SIKALUNDU RESIDENTS MOURN NDAMBO’S HALTING OF FUNDING ACTIVITIES

By Memory Mudenda

The Ward Development Committee-WDC in Choma’s Sikalundu area has been left in distress following the indefinite suspension of operations by My Home Town Organization in Zambia.

Sikalundu WDC Chairman, Richwell Munyozwe, says the area is one of the places that benefited from James Ndambo’s sponsored projects, citing roads and street lights.

Munyozwe laments through Byta FM News that Ndambo’s vision of continued and gradual improvement of the locality will not suffice, describing the situation as unfortunate.

He says that through Ndambo’s initiative to bring development, some youths in the area who previously had nothing to do found jobs working with Contractors engaged by the tycoon.

Munyozwe feels the country in general and Choma district in particular have lost out on what was an opportunity for development through various undertakings that Ndambo had intended to achieve.

And a resident of Sikalundu Ward, Teddy Musokwe, says it is sad to hear that a person who pledged to bring development to the district is leaving when the community still needs him.

Musokwe tells Byta FM News that for some years, expectant mothers had difficulties when going to deliver at Choma General Hospital due to the bad state of the road leading there, a scenario that has changed following Ndambo’s funding to rehabilitate the stretch.

He is hopeful that Ndambo will reconsider his decision to suspend his operations in Zambia and come back to help develop Choma district.

Byta FM Zambia