SIKAZWE EXPLAINS WHY EUROPEAN REFEREES HAVE MORE ADVANTAGES OVER AFRICANS AT WORLD CUP

” What I can say is they consider a lot of things. They will ask where Janny is coming from, which part of Zambia is he coming from and they will probably even fail to locate Kapiri on GPS [Global Positioning System],.So who has more advantage?

A referee who officiates week in and out with Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system and Janny, who does not do that, and they both go to the World Cup. Who will be given chance to officiate more games? Our friends from Europe have better advantage.”

=== Janny Sikazwe ===

Retired FIFA referee