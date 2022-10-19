SIKONGO DC TO SERVE 3 YEARS FOR ASSAULT

The criminal appointed to be Sikongo District Commissioner will serve the 3 year sentence handed down by the Mongu Magistrate Court.

Charles Akende was sentenced to 3 years in prison for brutally beating a fellow UPND member in Nalololo District in 2017.

When the matter came up in the High Court, Akende said he was abandoning the appeal and opted to serve the sentence of 3 years handed down by the magistrate.

Akended has been assured that President Hakainde Hichilema will grant him a pardon at Independence Day.

Despite the criminal conviction, President Hakainde Hichilema proceeded to appoint Akende as District Commissioner for Sikongo District.