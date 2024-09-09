SIKOTA TALKS TOUGH, ISSUES VEILED THREAT ON UKA MEMBER SEAN TEMBO FOR HIS WIDELY CIRCULATED ARTICLE



09th September, 2024



The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Council of Presidents, CoP has noted with deep concern the press statements making rounds on social media purporting to reflect the internal affairs of UKA which is Zambia’s biggest opposition political alliance.



As alliance Chairperson, I would like to state that the cohesiveness that has been built over the past few months of UKA’s existence shall not be shattered or destroyed as this alliance represents the aspirations and wishes of the Zambian people.



The citizens demand that the opposition remain united and focused if we are to remove President Hichilema and his government in order to install a pro poor government that will help restore the dignity of the nation through prolonged power outages, hunger and tribal/regional polarization.



It is therefore our well founded position that in order for us to remove HH and his government out of office, we must avoid any form of political grandstanding and squabbles but rather propagate ideas and policies that the Zambian citizens buy into. UKA shall not take the Zambian people for granted in any way and has resolved to be honest in all its dealings with the people of Zambia.



As UKA we have been brave and mature enough to raise differences between ourselves directly and managed to resolve them amicably.



Similarly, UKA Presidents have remained restrained even in instances were they have been attacked in the press. This is a principle that we would like to remind the all the UKA Presidents and members to stick to and avoid any deviation.



To further enhance our resolve to remain disciplined and lead by example as a truly united alliance, I wish to direct all the alliance Presidents and respective members to desist from issuing public statements that may be injurious to the image of UKA. Any alliance President or member who fails to adhere to this guidance shall be dealt with accordingly.



Sakwiba Sikota

Chairperson

United Kwacha Alliance – UKA