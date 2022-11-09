Silavwe asks UPND to state its position on House of Prayer
By Fanny Kalonda
GOLDEN Party of Zambia president Jackson Silavwe has challenged government to clearly state its position on the construction of the stalled National House of Prayer in Lusaka.
In a statement, Silavwe said the government should clearly state whether it has abandoned building the house of prayer and also state the present status of the project.
“The new dawn government must state its official position on the National House of Prayer which was commissioned by the previous regime and was being constructed by the Zambia Army (ZA). The construction of the National House of Prayer was well received by a cross section of believers in a country where 85 per cent plus of the population professes the Christian faith,” he said. “As much as we cannot detect the governance priorities of President [Hakainde] Hichilema and his administration, it is only imperative that the government officially states the fate of the national house of prayer during their tenure.”
Silavwe said it is of public interest especially for Christians that the government clearly states its position
“Has President Hichilema and his government abandoned the building of the national house of prayer or not? What is the status of the project at present? Is the new dawn government intending [to] sell the structure or complete it? What is the way forward?” asked Silavwe. “As GPZ, we request the official government position on the construction of the national house of prayer in both Christians’ and public interest.”
Silavwe, first go and ask edgar what he’s intentions are and if he wishes to buy the building from the government. Also ask edgar why he forced Zambia Army to work like a construction company ok? On the status of the construction, just walk over there and you will see for yourself. If you have an offer for the project, you, like any other Zambian are free to make it you can even say it is “an unsolicited offer”. Please stop wasting the Governments time to start explaining on projects whose intent was never explained in the first place. And stop, uleke ukulinganya amapuli nabalibonse ok?????
Genuine Christians do not need the house of prayer constructed by politicians who misuse the name of God in direct violation of the third commandment.
We have our own San tuaries constructed through our tithes and offerimgs where we worship the Lord our God.
The assertion that 85% of Zambians are Christians is false. The Bible clearly says you will recognise them by their fruit. Our fruit as. a nation is corruption, theft, unwholesome talk, slander, dishonesty – it is just the opposite of what you would expect if just 25% were truly living the Christian faith. God will one day punish us for our hypocrisy.
Get rid of that so called house of prayer. It is a mockery.
We are living the lie that we are a Christian nation when all the time we are shaking our collective fist in God’s face. Remember God cannot be mocked, you rip what you sow.
Iwe, ask those who initiated that project. It is not a state project. You and your friends must get together and work on it. Do not forget to include Bishop Alick Banda. This is his area of very special interest.
Was this man afraid to pursue this topic when PF was in power ad it was them that came up with it. This was supposed to blind us that the PF was a God fearing party. Ask the Christians for Lungu. Hope the New Dawn will not waste resources there.
Frow which allocation will the money come from to build the so-called House of prayers? Zambia has got enough infrastructures for worship. Prayer and fasting are not something which is compulsory but it’s an individual act. Even when you read 2 Chronicles 7, says if my people … it does not take a compelling but choice making. Look at all of the politicians, are they all Christians? Look at insults hailed by some of you politicians, I do recall the time HH was brutalized by PF cadres and arrested on a tramped-up charges of treason by police at his home and that was during the passion week when we were preparing ourselves to commemorate the suffering, death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus!!!!!
Can we believe it that its intentions of building that house of prayer genuinely?
Also, has the previous PF government fully informed the Nations how much donations which were done by all who pledged for the construction? You yourself Silavwe, how much have you contributed towards the said building?
That was a conduit for stealing and sharing public resources. The cost of construction might have been doubled.
By the way, we have so many churches, what was the use of this one.
I think this was meant for Godfrida, minister of religion for hosting her “prayerful gossip friends”