Silavwe asks UPND to state its position on House of Prayer

By Fanny Kalonda

GOLDEN Party of Zambia president Jackson Silavwe has challenged government to clearly state its position on the construction of the stalled National House of Prayer in Lusaka.

In a statement, Silavwe said the government should clearly state whether it has abandoned building the house of prayer and also state the present status of the project.

“The new dawn government must state its official position on the National House of Prayer which was commissioned by the previous regime and was being constructed by the Zambia Army (ZA). The construction of the National House of Prayer was well received by a cross section of believers in a country where 85 per cent plus of the population professes the Christian faith,” he said. “As much as we cannot detect the governance priorities of President [Hakainde] Hichilema and his administration, it is only imperative that the government officially states the fate of the national house of prayer during their tenure.”

Silavwe said it is of public interest especially for Christians that the government clearly states its position

“Has President Hichilema and his government abandoned the building of the national house of prayer or not? What is the status of the project at present? Is the new dawn government intending [to] sell the structure or complete it? What is the way forward?” asked Silavwe. “As GPZ, we request the official government position on the construction of the national house of prayer in both Christians’ and public interest.”