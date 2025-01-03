SILAVWE JOIN CALLS TO GIVE DANDY KRAZY AN OFFICIAL FUNERAL

The intervention by Government to cover the funeral expenses of the deceased including Dandy’s is commendable. I further wish to join calls made by many Zambians for Government of Zambia to give Dandy Krazy an official funeral.

It’s not a secret that Wesley Chibambo held divergent views from those ruling the Country at present. Nonetheless, Dandy’s music and impact on our Zambian society cuts across politics. Politics is only a small component of it.

Therefore, I support calls to accord King Dandy an official funeral on that account. Dandy ali muntu wesu (Dandy was ours) as a Nation regardless of his political beliefs.

Let’s give King Dandy a befitting send off.🙏💔

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.

02|01|24