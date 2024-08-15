Silver Masebo paid Dr Panja a lot of money to remove me as Resident Doctors Association President- Dr Brian Sampa

Silver Masebo paid Dr Panja a lot of money to remove me as Resident Doctors Association President-Brian Sampa



…now the association is literally dead and there is no one to speak for the unemployed doctors…



Dr Brian Chota Sampa wrote;



• Dr. Panda is using Liteta Theater as his clinic

• he has gotten hospital equipment and medicines to take to his private clinic



“It was my mission to speak for unemployed health workers as RDA president but I was forced to resign by the Minister of Health, Hon silver Masebo, she paid Dr Panja a lot of money to go across the country to decamping me to my fellow Doctors, all they wanted is bring in a relative to the first lady and today RDA has literally died because it is in the hands of the UPND.



No one is speaking for the unemployed health workers and the problems Doctors are facing but we shall meet in 2026. My young brother Dr panja I want to remind you that political power is temporary today you might be untouchable but tomorrow the door of the prison will be waiting for you.” The level of mistreatment that you have done on people will come back right back at you.



Ine I would wonder why you have continued number plate CAE 1090 to abuse the vehicle that was donated by Rocinantes to a point where you keep it at your home and even take it on wedding lineups.!



I think governance can be done better. Why have you been using the theatre from Liteta hospital for private patients from your clinic.



You have gotten equipment and drugs from the hospital to take to your clinic including the 3 computer monitors that were donated by someone somewhere.



Well if you have managed to put PHO under your armpit then it’s okay since they have protected you enough. Only time will tell, and the things on the ground wont lie