Silvia Masebo hosted us at her house, supplier of $100million hospital contract discloses

Masebo hosted us at her residence-Contractor
●”Silvia Masebo hosted us at her residence and negotiations took place at her house!”, Contractor, TFM Holdings Chairman, Mcebisi Mlonzi of $100million hospital contract discloses.
● Noel Nkhoma was fired as Chairman for failing to uphold values of the company and for failing to report acts of corruption.
● Contract process started in 2020 but was finalized in 2022, was signed on 4th May 2022 and approved by the new Attorney General.
● Contract was to build 7×150 bed capacity hospital infectious Diseases Hospitals in Zambia at the cost of $98,700,000.00
bUT SOMEBODY FROM YOUR END HAS ALREADY OFFERED AN APOLOGY FOR LYING. COMRADE MASEBO IS INNOCENT. IT IS THE PLAN BY PF TO START FIXING UPND STRONG HANDS WITH SUCH FAKE CORRUPTION RUBBISH. YOU WILL FAIL. MWACEPA SANA.