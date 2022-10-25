Silvia Masebo hosted us at her house, supplier of $100million hospital contract discloses

Masebo hosted us at her residence-Contractor

●”Silvia Masebo hosted us at her residence and negotiations took place at her house!”, Contractor, TFM Holdings Chairman, Mcebisi Mlonzi of $100million hospital contract discloses.

● Noel Nkhoma was fired as Chairman for failing to uphold values of the company and for failing to report acts of corruption.

● Contract process started in 2020 but was finalized in 2022, was signed on 4th May 2022 and approved by the new Attorney General.

● Contract was to build 7×150 bed capacity hospital infectious Diseases Hospitals in Zambia at the cost of $98,700,000.00