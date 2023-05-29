SIMFUKWE CONDEMNS FATHER SALANGETA

Political and Youth Activist Henry Simfukwe has condemned Catholic Priest Father Anthony Salangeta for preaching political division.

Henry Simfukwe from Nakonde told Byta FM Zambia, Sunday that Father Salangeta must know that the pulpit should not be used for political statements but preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

He explained that a church has people from different political backgrounds and the clergyman is promoting division amongst church members.

Simfukwe further said that in as much as the statement by the clergyman may be true, he should have censored the platform to issue it from.

When President Edgar Lungu attended Mass at St Regina Parish in Chawama last week,Father Anthony Salangeta said the people of Zambia are not interested in graphs but having food on their table.

The statement has however been interpreted as an attack on president Hakainde Hichilema for using graphs to explain economic trends since independence at his recent press conference in Lusaka.

