SIMFUKWE SHOCKED BY CALLS TO PROSECUTE MUMBI PHIRI EXPEDITIOUSLY

By Michael Nyumbu

Human Rights Activist, Paul Simfukwe, has charged that it is unjust and immoral for politicians to only see errors in the judicial system when it one of them affected.

Simfukwe tells Byta FM News that it is shocking how opposition political parties have recently come out in numbers to call for quick trial of former Patriotic Front-PF Deputy Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri.

He states that so many people have been in custody for a longer period than Phiri without trial.

Simfukwe explains that this is an indication that politicians do not have the interest of the society at heart but are only interested in protecting each other in the political circle.

He remarks that politicians should instead be calling for law reforms and implementation of existing ones so that every citizens can have access to free and fair trial regardless of status.

Simfukwe says there should be no special treatments for individuals on basis that they are politicians, adding that being a citizen should be enough reason for one to get fast and fair trial.

Several individuals from sections of society have been calling on government to speed up trial in the case of Mumbi Phiri who is facing murder charges and has been in custody for a number of months without court appearance.