SIMFUKWE SHOCKED BY CALLS TO PROSECUTE MUMBI PHIRI EXPEDITIOUSLY
By Michael Nyumbu
Human Rights Activist, Paul Simfukwe, has charged that it is unjust and immoral for politicians to only see errors in the judicial system when it one of them affected.
Simfukwe tells Byta FM News that it is shocking how opposition political parties have recently come out in numbers to call for quick trial of former Patriotic Front-PF Deputy Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri.
He states that so many people have been in custody for a longer period than Phiri without trial.
Simfukwe explains that this is an indication that politicians do not have the interest of the society at heart but are only interested in protecting each other in the political circle.
He remarks that politicians should instead be calling for law reforms and implementation of existing ones so that every citizens can have access to free and fair trial regardless of status.
Simfukwe says there should be no special treatments for individuals on basis that they are politicians, adding that being a citizen should be enough reason for one to get fast and fair trial.
Several individuals from sections of society have been calling on government to speed up trial in the case of Mumbi Phiri who is facing murder charges and has been in custody for a number of months without court appearance.
Exactly my thoughts and disgust over the idiots call to speed their fellow idiot’s case.
Excellently said. These guys they think their member Mumbi Phiri is special than others in prison. Let her be there until her time comes. HH was arrested for so many days but no one bothered to say anything, so many innocent people are still languishing in Zambian prisons and arrested by ECL without reasonjust because of belonging to UPND, why neglecting them and choose to talk for one killer Mumbi Phiri only? If I remember, Mumbi was arrested together with former Lungu’s barber, why are you not talking about him too? It means ba PF you know who killed that man. Be realistic in your baby crying guys.
Exactly the point. It sounds like the other co accused is already guilty as no one talks on his behalf. Shame…
When HH was incarcerated they called all media firms within and outside Zambia to witness what they called “botched treason”. How many innocent Zambians are unlawfully charged with unbailable offenses? Hundreds of them. But the wheels of justice as usual only move when it’s one of their criminal member involved.
Shame on these hypocrites called politicians.