Simon Mwewa Lane Must Be Taken To Chainama For Mental Check-up -Cozmo Mumba

COZMO MUMBA GOES FOR HIS BROTHER SIMON MWEWA LANE

CHITAMBALA MWEWA IS VERY IGNORANT ABOUT THE LAND AT KCC BELONGING TO REV.DR.COZMO MUMBA;

Talking about me and Cozmo Mumba will not bring back his dead father if indeed he died. Chitambala Mwewa is very childish and must be tamed before alot of people sue him for contempt.The guy has alot of sand in his head.

The land at KCC belongs to NHA and Rev.Dr.Cozmo Mumba is not there by accident, he bought the land legally from NHA.Records are there for all to see.Why is the oldest orphan in town crying about something he doesn’t know and understand? He is maliciously bringing the name of the NRP leader into disrepute.

Am warning Chitambala Mwewa to immediately stop the nosense of scandalising innocent and hardworking Zambians.What does he have to show apart from a camera phone and jealous he usually exhibits everyday….tell me mwebantu.

Chitambala Mwewa must be taken to Chainama for mental check-up because wat he is doing is not normal at all.

Today Clive, tomorrow Cozmo finshi twakuchita? Twalikwibila bawiso? Uchenjele to much….

Cozmo Mumba Street

Makeni Lusaka