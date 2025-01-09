SIMON MWEWA LANE  READY TO TESTIFY IN KAMBWILI, KAKULA CASE

SIMON MWEWA READY TO TESTIFY IN KAMBWILI, KAKULA CASE



January 8, 2025.



Social media personality Simon Chitambala Mwewa has expressed his readiness to testify in the case involving former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili and Lusaka businessman Charles Kakula, who are charged with unlawful assembly.





Mwewa appeared before Lusaka Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli today and apologized for his earlier absence, citing a lapse in memory regarding the court schedule. His failure to appear in November 2024 had prompted the issuance of a bench warrant against him.





In a related development, Magistrate Mwamfuli allowed an application by Kambwili’s defense lawyer, Kennedy Mambwe, to excuse Kambwili from attending the next mention on February 6, 2025. The case has been adjourned to March 6, 2025, for further proceedings.



Kambwili and Kakula are accused of holding an unlawful assembly with intent to commit an offense or breach the peace, contrary to Section 74 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. The alleged offense occurred on January 26, 2023, in Lusaka.