Simone Biles paid tribute to her adopted parents just a day after her biological mother begged publicly for her forgiveness

Simone Biles is making it clear who she considers her real parents.

The gymnast paid tribute to her parents just a day after her biological mother begged publicly for her forgiveness.

Drug addiction led Shannon Biles to abandon her children and they bounced around foster homes before being adopted by their grandparents who raised them.

Simone Biles reacts after her mother

Shannon Biles

In an interview with DailyMail on Tuesday, August 13, Shannon Biles, 52, said she lives in the hope that her daughter will one day reach out. read here

However, on Wednesday, August 14, Simone Biles went on threads to hail her grandparents, while referring to them as her parents.

“My parents bought me my Hermes bag,” she wrote on Threads alongside a love-heart emoji. “Don’t be mad at me, be mad at your parents.”

Simone has been open about how her grandparents adopted her at the age of six after she and her younger sister had lived in different foster homes.

Biles won three more gold medals and a silver medal to cement herself as the biggest star in gymnastics during this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.