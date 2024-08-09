Simone Biles says she and husband always talk about having kids: ‘he would have had them yesterday if he could have’

Simone Biles further cemented her name in history at the Paris Olympics, but she recently revealed she still has her eyes on another prize — starting a family with her husband Jonathan Owens.

During an interview with Hoda Kotb on TODAY, Biles, who is now the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history, said she and her husband “always” talk about having kids.

“Yes, me and Jonathan always talk about kids, and he would have had them yesterday if he could have,” the 27-year-old said. “Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family.”

Biles also answered in the affirmative when Kotb asked if she ever sees herself as a mother. “Yes, most definitely,” she said.

As previously reported by Face2Face Africa, Biles and Owens met on the celebrity dating app Raya in March 2020, just before the pandemic. They eventually got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2022 and married in 2023. And Owens, who plays for the Chicago Bears, got permission to take a break from NFL training camp to watch his wife compete in Paris.

Besides cheering on his wife from the stands, Owens was also spotted writing down her scores as she competed. “Obviously, he loved going to see me compete,” Biles, who won four medals at the Paris Olympics, said about her husband’s efforts.

“He was still keeping score. It meant the world to him, because he’s seen the amount of hours that I put in, so to actually see in person, he was like, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’ And he was just so excited to be there.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Biles also touched on her future as a gymnast and the possibility of competing in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. “You never say never,” she said. “The next Olympics is on home turf. So you just never know. I’m just going to relax and see where life takes me.”