SIMUMBA CONDEMNS NAKONDE COUNCIL OVER TERMINATION OF WORKERS CONTRACTS



Nakonde MP Lukas Simumba has condemned the council’s decision to terminate over 80 workers’ contracts, effective October 1, 2024.



The MP argues that the termination wasn’t due to unforeseen financial circumstances, but rather because of unnecessary hiring.



He claims management members employed relatives and friends for general worker positions, leading to overemployment.



“Some management members even brought relatives from other provinces to work as sweepers or waitresses without other members knowing,” Simumba told Chete FM news. “Are there no local people who can sweep our streets or work as waitresses?”



He clarifies that hiring outsiders isn’t the issue, but rather selfish individuals employing relatives secretly. “This is why the council faces this problem,” he stated.



The Law Maker has called on the council to address underlying issues and ensure transparency in their hiring practices.