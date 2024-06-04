SIMUUWE ADVISES EDGAR LUNGU ON MOVEMENTS.

UPND Consultant MARK SIMUUWE has advised Former President EDGAR LUNGU to follow laid down procedure of notifying the police whenever he wants to make any movement around the country.

In an interview with ZNBC News, Mr SIMUUWE said Mr. LUNGU’s claims that he is being stopped from making movements, is because he is not following the laid down procedure.

He explained that Mr LUNGU is not an ordinary person but a former head of state and that anywhere in the world a former head of state does not take to streets without notifying authorities.

Mr SIMUUWE also accused the former President of scandalizing government by preaching political messages in churches.

Meanwhile, Mr SIMUUWE said issues that PF faction Spokesperson EMMANUEL MWAMBA raised in an interview with BBC that Government is threatening its citizens are false and just meant for propaganda.

He has advised Mr MWAMBA to report to police if there is anyone that is threatening his life.

