SIMUUWE BACKS HH CALL FOR CONSTITUTION EDIT



UPND media director Mark Simuuwe says President Hakainde Hichilema is justified to call for constitutional amendments because, according to him, the 2016 Constitution fails to address many issues, including holding of by elections and upholding the interests of marginalised people.



President Hichilema called for constitutional reforms when he addressed women during commemorations of the International Women’s Day in Kasama, Northern Province, on Saturday.





Mr Simuuwe said the current Constitution is in conflict with itself on certain matters, hence the need to amend it.



