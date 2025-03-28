Simuuwe backs new constitution proposal, says It’s far better than Bill 10



THE United Party for National Development (UPND) has thrown its weight behind the newly proposed constitutional amendment roadmap, declaring it a significantly better alternative to the contentious 2019 Bill 10.





Speaking at a joint press briefing with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) at the UPND Secretariat yesterday, the party’s Media Director, Mark Simuwe, stated that the current proposal effectively addresses critical issues that came to light following President Hakainde Hichilema’s arrest in 2017.



Simuwe recalled a meeting held in Siavonga, convened by Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland in the wake of Hichilema’s imprisonment.





He explained that during this meeting, key stakeholders identified serious deficiencies within Zambia’s Constitution requiring urgent attention.



“One of the recommendations from that meeting was to reform our electoral process and strengthen the protection of citizens’ freedoms and rights,” Simuwe told reporters.





He said these recommendations have now been integrated into the proposed roadmap, positioning it as a more balanced and improved option compared to the previously debated Bill 10.



“For us, this proposal is better than Bill 10,” Simuwe emphasised.



He further elaborated on concerns surrounding Bill 10, stating the previous Government wanted to repeal Article 184 which basically holds accountable public office bearers.





“They wanted to get rid of that which would have removed transparency and accountability,” he added.



The UPND believed that this new approach offers a fairer and more transparent path toward improving Zambia’s governance system.





By addressing key constitutional gaps and enhancing democratic principles, the party says it’s committed to ensuring the rights and freedoms of Zambians are better protected.



By George Musonda



Kalemba March 28, 2025