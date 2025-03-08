SIMUUWE CANS LUBINDA.



The UPND new Media Director Mark Simuuwe has gone straight for the lying and national misleading Given “Zayellow” Lubinda for his unpatriotic sentiments on shutting down the mines in Zambia.





The United party for national development has rejected the proposal made by Patriotic Front faction president Given Lubinda that mines in Zambia should close until a wiser generation is born in the country.





UPND Media Director Mark simuuwe says Mr Lubinda’s position on mining, reflects the thinking of the party that does not care about the livelihoods of the majority of people on the Copperbelt, Northwestern and other mining areas.



He says such mindset is what saw KCM and Mopani Copper Mines close operations under the watch of the PF government, with disastrous consequences on the livelihoods of the people.





Mr. Simuuwe says the Administration will not tolerate proposals from Mr. Lubinda and his cohorts to close mines in Zambia as the country depends on mining for foreign exchange.





He adds that Upnd will continue to implement policies that are in the interest of the nation while getting a fair share of the financial benefits from the mines without impairing their operational sustainability and competitiveness.



WAGON MEDIA