SIMUUWE REACTS TO LUNGU COMMENTS ON THE CONSTITUTION

UPND Consultant MARK SIMUUWE has urged Zambians not forget some of the things that former President EDGAR LUNGU’s administration did against the Constitution.

Mr. SIMUUWE said Mr. LUNGU allowed his ministers to stay in office and use government vehicles after dissolution of Parliament, against advice from various stakeholders.

He further explained that during Mr. LUNGU reign, former Roan Member of Parliament CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI lost his seat in parliament when then speaker of the National Assembly PATRICK MATIMBINI declared it vacant and had to appeal through the court to have his seat reinstated.

Mr. SIMUUWE said this is contrary to Mr. LUNGU recent remarks where he accused the ruling party of violating the Constitution.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZNBC news in Lusaka today.